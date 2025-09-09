The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
4h

"Banksters" & Peronists (Leftists) Love to Save the Masses of Sheeples.

Life is either Freedom To or Freedom From; which corresponds To Be or Not To Be.

Beware "Those" that Seek to Save You from Doing and Creating for Yourself,

Socialist-Welfare = Socialist-Slavery, not Unlike Drug Abuse it is an Addictive $uccumb.

True Help is a Temporary "Hand Up" and Creates Self-Determinism, Not Continued Dependence.

Discernment Required, Nothing is 100% Workable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture