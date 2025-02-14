Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Flavia Krause-Jackson, bloomberg.com

Even before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives at the Munich Security Conference tomorrow to renew his case with the US for defending Ukraine’s independence, his country’s fate looks to have been sealed.

A sense of foreboding had been building. The day before Donald Trump got on the phone with Vladimir Putin, the US leader observed matter of factly that “Ukraine may be Russian some day.”

The full extent of what he meant became clear as the two presidents extended summit invitations to each other during yesterday’s 90-minute conversation. Forget about joining NATO or US boots on the ground. Ukraine would have to concede territory that Russia began seizing back in 2014.

Zelenskiy was notified almost as an FYI. His worst fear — that terms and conditions of a peace settlement were being agreed behind his back — was coming to pass.

His offerings of Ukraine’s critical minerals in return for protection carried little weight. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brought an economic-cooperation agreement to Kyiv for Ukraine to sign “in exchange” for continued support.

While Trump was making major concessions before negotiations had even begun, stunned European allies face a $3 trillion bill to bulk up their defenses and rebuild postwar Ukraine.

Some see echoes of that failed policy of appeasement at play now and predict Putin will keep testing NATO’s eastern flank. Critics say Europe has only itself to blame for expecting the US to defend it indefinitely.

Ukraine has been under martial law since Russia’s 2022 invasion but the future of its wartime leader is in doubt. Trump highlighted Zelenskiy’s “not great” polling numbers and the need for elections, a not-so-subtle hint that he wants him out.

That’s one more thing that would delight Putin.

Zelenskiy during a meeting with Bessent in Kyiv yesterday. Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg

Global Must Reads

Israel said it will hold on to five strategic high points just inside Lebanon even after Tuesday’s ceasefire deadline requiring it to pull back all of its troops. The refusal to fully withdraw risks reigniting tensions with Hezbollah militants and undermining Lebanon’s newly formed government. It comes as a fragile six-week truce with Hamas also faces risks, with a crunch point looming this weekend.

When Trump visited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, the US leader stood before a crowd of 100,000 cheering locals in Modi’s home state of Gujarat and declared: “America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.” Five years on, the head of the world’s most populous nation faces a minefield in negotiations when the two leaders meet in Washington today, with Trump signaling that India remains a potential target for trade tariffs.

Hours after her confirmation by the Senate as the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard said trust in the US intelligence community was at “an all-time low” and pledged to end what she called “weaponization and politicization.” She didn’t specify how this had happened or what changes she planned, but the statement echoes persistent attacks on the agencies by Trump and some of his allies.

Gabbard speaks during a swearing-in ceremony at the White House yesterday. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg

Austria’s attempt to form a government led by the far right fell apart yesterday as Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl ended talks with the conservative People’s Party. Had they succeeded, the country would have joined a growing list of European nations led by pro-Russian, anti-immigrant politicians.

