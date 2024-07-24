By Rachel Cormack

Eve Air Mobility has officially entered the air taxi race. The Brazilian startup, which is a subsidiary of aerospace giant Embraer, unveiled the full-scale prototype of its new electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at the 45th Farnborough Airshow in the U.K. on Sunday. The battery-powered vessel is equipped with two electric motors, eight dedicated propellers for vertical flight, and fixed wings to cruise the skies. The prototype won’t carry passengers or a pilot and will be flown remotely during the upcoming tests. The final aircraft will carry four passengers and a pilot, with an estimated range of 60 miles (100 km) making it especially suited to inner city commuting. Eve has not yet shared details regarding expected speeds or flight times.

A bird’s-eye view of the prototype.Eve Air Mobility

“Our global team of engineers has shown exceptional dedication and expertise to successfully assemble our first full-scale eVTOL prototype,” CEO of Eve Air Mobility Johann Bordais said in a statement. “This is a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to safety, accessibility, and innovation.”

In addition to rolling out the prototype, Eve announced it selected all primary suppliers for the production aircraft. Diehl Aviation will be the designer and producer of the interior, while ASE will provide the power distribution system. The startup also shared that it has secured an additional $94 million in funding from multiple investors, meaning it will have enough money to push the eVTOL through the next stage of development and certification. Eve expects to fly the prototype by the end of this year or early 2025, after which it will embark on several comprehensive testing campaigns to assess safety and performance. “As we now turn our attention toward the preparation of a rigorous testing campaign, we are not just creating an aircraft, we’re building a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions that will shape the future of the Advanced Air Mobility industry,” added Bordais.

Eve Air Mobility

Eve hopes to have five conforming prototypes ready by next year and a pre-series eVTOL built by 2026 to help with the certification process. The company applied for certification with Brazil’s civil aviation regulator in 2022 and expects to get the green light for flight in 2026. Eve is one of a dozen startups working on emission-free air taxis and has landed a few clients despite the stiff competition. The company has amassed nearly 3,000 potential orders ahead of production, with United, Global Crossing, and Azorra a few of the interested parties. Eve’s first eVTOL production facility, which will be located in the city of Taubaté in São Paulo, Brazil, will initially be capable of producing up to 480 crafts per year but can be expanded as demand (and capital) grows.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.