by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

A March 2025 peer-reviewed paper published by the International Center for 9/11 Justice and authored by retired physics teacher David Chandler provides an in-depth analysis of the 360-ton North Tower antenna motion — relative to the top of the building itself. The paper, The Descent and Tilting of the North Tower Antenna, shows clearly, for the first time, that a) the antenna drops before the building, and that b) the drop is not an illusion created by the tilting of the antenna.

The importance of the findings is that they prove that the core columns failed before the perimeter columns, which proves wrong the assertion, and thus NIST’s collapse initiation theory, that the perimeter columns failed due to sagging floor trusses weakened by the fires.

The bigger question is, “How did the core columns fail?” The only plausible answer is that they were sabotaged by explosives, as proven in my 2013 documentary 9/11: Explosive Evidence - Experts Speak Out.

Here are highlights from the new paper, The Descent and Tilting of the North Tower Antenna:

Transmission antenna on top of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Abstract

The behavior of the antenna at the onset of the collapse of the North Tower (WTC 1) has significant implications for understanding the building’s destruction. If the antenna fell straight down into the building at the onset of collapse, before the descent of the perimeter walls, it would indicate that the supporting core columns would have had to fail first. No plausible mechanism for this failure, apart from demolition, has been proposed. NIST proposes, however, that we are not actually seeing the antenna “fall.” Rather, a failure in the south wall propagated to the core columns, causing the top section of the building to tip southward, producing the illusion of a dropping antenna when viewed from the north side of the building. The purpose of this paper is to establish by careful measurements whether the initial downward motion of the antenna was real or simply an illusion.

Base of the antenna attached to the hat truss system.

The blue and red markers are used for tracking the relative motion of the antenna and roofline. The magenta arrow is a vector placed along the lower section of the antenna to measure the apparent tilt angle of the antenna.

“…the vertical drop of the antenna is therefore real, not an illusion.”

See the entire paper on the IC911 website.

And see the important IC911 Podcast episode with the paper’s author, David Chandler, along with civil engineer Jonathan Cole:

Continue reading...

