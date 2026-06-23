The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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DRK
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Baking soda may be too harsh to use daily, and could damage the enamel when used daily.

A better option is to dip the moistened bristles of your toothbrush into a natural pre-pollution mined sea salt, like Redmond's Real salt, of Kansas grey salt, and scrubbing the teeth with the salt. Sea salt directly from the oceans contains too much pollution, including micro- and nano-particles of plastic, chemicals, etc.

Coconut oil is useful for 'oil pulling' - holding in the mouth for about 10 minutes, then spitting out. This removes a lot of bacteria.

Hydrogen peroxide - H2O2 - water with an extra molecule of oxygen, makes a good mouthwash. The type sold as a 'topical antiseptic' for cleaning wounds can be used, but it contains a chemical stabilizer. 'Food grade' hydrogen peroxide is available, but typically comes in concentrated form, and must be diluted to 3% before use.

As with everything in life, do your own research, but this has worked well for me for decades- the only real damage to my teeth being from mercury-silver amalgam fillings, placed there in childhood.

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