by Jimmy Dore Show

Filmmaker Ryan Matta’s documentary, Never in America, describes widespread wrongful child removals by Child Protective Services (CPS) and claims a 2019 internal audit found most removals lacked sufficient evidence. Matta highlighted the viral “Baby Cyrus” case, where a child was taken at gunpoint over medical and vaccination disputes, then returned after public protests and media attention. Matta argues that financial incentives tied to federal funding encourage agencies, hospitals, and law enforcement to separate families and place children into foster care. The conversation also connects CPS practices to broader claims of government mishandling and trafficking of migrant children, criticizing both major political parties and mainstream media for failing to intervene.

Filmmaker Ryan Matta said that roughly 480,000 children are taken from American parents by CPS every year. He added that according to a CPS internal study done in 2019, 83.3% of the time, CPS had erred in taking the children from their parents.

According to CPS, statistics, 54% of the time a family never gets their child back once the child is taken. This equates to roughly 215,000 children who were ripped from loving parents’ arms. He said that these are parents who love their children, who did nothing wrong, but the state comes in and takes their child by gunpoint.

He said that sheriffs must separate a child from his or her parents in order to qualify for government money and the system operates on a quota system.

Ryan commented that the US lost track of 350,000 immigrant children during the Biden open border era. America is the number one consumer of child porn, the number one consumer of child rape, the number one consumer of child ritual sacrifice, and the number one consumer of all hard narcotics. America is the absolute last country you’d want your child.

When Republicans took power in the House, instead of defunding corrupt NGOS, the Republicans increased funding from $12.1 billion to $1.7 billion.

Here is the full documentary:

Never in America

Ryan Matta said that this mess began in 1974 when the Child Abuse and Treatment Act (CAPTA) law was passed that essentially gave the federal government the power and authority take children away from their parents. But CAPTA was without teeth due to lack of funding. The states were empowered to take children from their parents, but had to pay for it, so it happened only in the most egregious cases.

In 1997, Hillary Clinton championed the Adoptive Safe Families Act (ASFA) signed by Bill Clinton that altered our nation’s approach to foster care and adoption. The federal government provides states with financial incentives to increase the number of children adopted each year and to move children more quickly into ‘safe and permanent homes’.

ASFA created a funding mechanism for it, but secret dirty little trick they pulled is that they did not create a new tax for it. The money is siphoned from Social Security. States receive $29.9 billion each year from the federal government.

