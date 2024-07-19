By Michael Snyder

New information about the attempt on Donald Trump’s life that has just been revealed within the past 24 hours is causing major shockwaves all over the country. In this article, I will attempt to make sense of the new details that have emerged. Please share this information as widely as you can, and if you come across new details that I have not covered yet, please let me know. There is so much about the attempt on Trump’s life that does not smell right, and the American people deserve the truth.

No matter where you stand politically, we should all be deeply concerned about the safety of our leaders.

Donald Trump came within about an inch of losing his life on Saturday, and that should greatly alarm every American.

But is what we are being told about the shooting the entire story?

The following are 8 shocking details that have just emerged that are sparking new theories about the attempt on Trump’s life…

#1 The Gateway Pundit interviewed a woman that attends almost every Trump rally, and she says that authorities “weren’t blocking the line of sight like they have in every other location”…

Levi, a long-time rally attendee who attends every Trump rally as a vendor selling Trump-related merchandise, tells the Gateway Pundit: “I knew something was wrong the day before when I came to set up in Butler, Pennsylvania. They weren’t blocking the line of sight like they have in every other location. Typically they would put cranes, or heavy machinery, in the way to block a clear line-of-sight to Trump as a security protocol. I kept thinking that his security detail was going to bring it in later, but they never did.” “When we came in on Friday, after attending hundreds of Trump rallies, we noticed the situation did not look right. They can’t protect him from here. I just had this terrible feeling. I knew something was off.”

Why was the rally in Butler handled so differently?

This is a question that must be answered.

#2 The Gateway Pundit has also learned that Sheriff Michael Slupe was specifically instructed to “not send extra manpower and SWAT teams to the rally site”…

A source close with law enforcement in the area told the Gateway Pundit today that local Sheriff Michael Slupe was instructed to ‘stand down’ and not send extra manpower and SWAT teams to the rally site in advance of the President’s appearance in Butler, a small town of 13,000 in Pennsylvania about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. This was allegedly done over the objections of Sheriff Slupe.

#3 When Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump, there was actually a counter-sniper team inside the building…

A local police counter-sniper team was stationed inside the building that Thomas Crooks crawled on top of to fire at and nearly kill former President Donald Trump, according to a shocking report. The building was a “watch post” for local police snipers to scan for threats, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. Sources told the Post that the local police sniper team was inside the building, but not on the roof — where Crooks climbed and waited for Trump to begin speaking before firing off eight shots, hitting Trump in the ear, killing a rally-goer, and wounding two others.

#4 The head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, says that nobody was stationed on top of that building because “we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof”…

“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she told ABC News in a startling admission. “And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside,” she told the outlet.

#5 CBS News is reporting that the counter-sniper team inside the building took note of Thomas Matthew Crooks three different times prior to the shooting…

One of the snipers inside saw Thomas Matthew Crooks outside and looking up at the roof, observing the building and disappearing, a local law enforcement officer tells CBS News. Crooks came back, sat down and looked at his phone. At that point, one of the snipers took a picture of him. Crooks took out a rangefinder and the sniper radioed to the command post. Crooks disappeared again and then came back a third time with a backpack. The snipers called in with information that he had a backpack and said he was walking towards the back of the building.

#6 After he scaled the roof, Thomas Matthew Crooks was up there for close to 30 minutes before he finally fired at Trump…

Channel 11 News uncovered dramatic new details Monday in the moments leading up to the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump. According to multiple law enforcement sources, Thomas Crooks was spotted by law enforcement on a roof nearly 30 minutes before shots were fired that injured Trump, killed a former fire chief and injured two others in the crowd. Channel 11′s Nicole Ford confirmed that Beaver County’s ESU team had eight members at the rally, including snipers and spotters. According to Ford’s sources, one of them noticed a suspicious man on a roof near the rally at 5:45 p.m., called it in and took a picture of the person. We have learned from our sources the person in that picture is Thomas Crooks.

If authorities identified that there was a man with a rifle on that roof, why did they still allow Trump to go out there and speak?

Something is very wrong about all of this.

#7 After Secret Service agents finally got to Trump, they literally removed his shoes and threw them off the stage…

Initially dazed, Trump told agents: ‘let me get my shoes, let me get my shoes’ as he got up from the ground. The video, posted by WBEN just as Trump was arriving at the RNC in his first appearance since the assassination attempt, covers an angle previously unseen amid the chaos from behind Trump as he spoke. It shows the Secret Service tackling Trump and removing his shoes and tossing them off the stage.

Why would they do this?

Does anyone have an answer to this question?

#8 A video that has gone viral on social media appears to show a mystery woman yelling instructions to Crooks on the roof…

But one video has picked up audio of an unnamed woman who some believe shouts at the gunman just as he launches the attack, which tragically killed a Trump supporters. As bullets crack and crowds scream, a woman can be yelling what some say is: ‘Crooks. What are you doing? Get over here. Get down’. The clip has gone viral on social media.

So far I have not seen any reports that this woman has been identified or that she has been questioned by authorities.

Hopefully she will not just disappear.

This has already been the wildest election season in modern history, and much more craziness is ahead of us.

If you think that things are insane now, just wait until what happens after the election.

Our country has never been more divided than it is now, and we are barreling toward a full-blown societal meltdown.

