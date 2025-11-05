by Tyler Durden

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins joined Fox News on Sunday and addressed the American people about the USDA’s massive effort to combat fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Rollins said that the Trump administration sent letters to all governors prohibiting illegal aliens from accessing benefits, with a historic request for state data to be audited alongside the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). She said only 29 states cooperated, primarily red and some blue states.

She said her team and DOGE found some of the most shocking fraud ever, resulting in the purging of 700,000 ineligible recipients since the president’s inauguration, and arrested 118 individuals.

Some of the key findings she unveiled in the interview:

SNAP spending surged nearly 40% under Biden , linked to $100 billion in expenditures.

Thousands of ineligible illegals used EBT cards ; one individual claimed benefits in six states.

About 5,000 deceased recipients were still receiving aid.

Political activist Mike Netter noted on X, “These states are stonewalling because they know the fraud is massive. When you hide the books, it’s never to protect the honest folks—it’s to cover up the rot. Meanwhile, the states that did cooperate are already exposing exactly the kind of abuse the left swears doesn’t exist.”

Rollins called for major reforms to ensure food stamps reach truly vulnerable Americans, not illegal aliens who abuse the system and act as a net drain on public resources.

Also on Sunday, Benny Johnson told Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty in a video posted on X (see here) that if tens of millions of Americans were willing to stand in line for an experimental Covid vaccine, they can just as well stand in line for to reapply for food stamps.

“My thought is shut it all down. Force everyone to reapply with American citizenship. Crack down on what is available on these programs - take the junk food off - and you’ll see the number of people applying for these programs collapse. Force them to cook their own food,” Johnson told Finnerty.

Finnerty responded, “They forced people like sheep to get in line to take vaccines - and within two months - something like 67% of the country was vaccinated - hundreds of millions of people in a short amount of time. You have to do the same thing here,” adding, “You’re talking about 42 million people and you can federalize it - don’t leave it up to the states.”

