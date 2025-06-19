by Peter St. Onge via Whatfinger

The American people are getting robbed for every angle We are slaves over Monopoly money.

thanks, I did not know this. We are taught that the fractional reserve banking system means that banks are only loaning out a percentage of their deposits while maintaining a small deposit at the fed. As pointed out by prof Richard Werner in a paper, banks actually create over 90% of the money supply. They simply credit your account when you take out a loan and create an asset for themselves for the outstanding loan, essentially creating money out of thin air. This has always been the system we are just told that the fractional reserve system is reality. You have pointed out that banks are paid interest on this modest reserve as well, no kidding too big to fail is an issue. – Stephen B

Grok says: The claim that 70% of bank profits come from Fed interest on reserves is likely exaggerated. Data suggests 2024 bank profits were ~$268B, with Fed interest payments ~$187B, closer to 69.8%. This is significant but not quite 70%, and includes non-bank institutions. Banks also earn from loans and fees. The policy is debated—some see it as a subsidy, others as vital for monetary control. Exact 2024 figures are unverified, so the claim’s precision is uncertain.

It appears that I am being double taxed. I pay federal income taxes which go to this insanity that the Professor has explained and I am paying an interest rate on my mortgage that is probably double what it should be (8.8%) because the Fed said so. Absolutely insane. – new Trucker Mike Continue reading...

