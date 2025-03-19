By Leonardo Freixas, LinkedIn

7 traits that make everyone want you on their team:



(That few people have) 👇



You get hired for your skills.

But you keep your job for being easy to work with.



Because no one wants to lose the teammate that makes work easier.



1. Take full responsibility



↳ Embrace problems, not excuses

↳ Solve issues without blaming

↳ Step up when things get tough



Nothing builds respect faster than accountability.



2. Handle mistakes well



↳ Admit errors quickly

↳ Fix without defending

↳ Learn from failure openly



Trust grows from owning your mistakes.



3. Listen like you mean it



↳ Put down your phone

↳ Take notes in meetings

↳ Ask thoughtful questions



Most listen to reply.

Few listen to understand.



4. Read the room well



↳ Notice when others are stressed

↳ Adjust your approach accordingly

↳ Know when to speak or listen



The best teammates know when to step up and when to step back.



5. Stay consistently positive



↳ Show up with the same energy

↳ Keep your promises

↳ Treat everyone equally



Consistency beats brilliance in building trust.



6. Show real interest



↳ Ask about others' projects

↳ Remember their milestones

↳ Celebrate team wins



Interest isn't just polite. It's powerful.



7. Give appreciation freely



↳ Thank people specifically

↳ Share positive feedback quickly

↳ Recognize effort, not just results



Recognition is the fuel of great teams.



Success isn't about what you do.

It's about how you make it easier for others.



