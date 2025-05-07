The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
5h

Current developing reality in front of our very eyes (and deep in our pockets) is far more interesting and instructive than any kind of genre-related fiction ... 🤣🤣🤣

In a decade (or well before) anybody who still knows what a pen can be used for, may be able to write his own, totally based on personal experience ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture