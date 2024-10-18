Etienne Note: Reminder: Kelloggs is one of the cartel companies that hides a Masonic 666 in their Corporate Logo. See: Etienne & Jason Christoff - Why is 666 Hidden in Cartel Company Logos, Trump's OK Sign and Twitter's New Logo?

By Vani Hari, The Food Babe

We made history this week.

When we marched to Kellogg's headquarters on Tuesday with over 400,000 petition signatures, they refused to meet with us.

They hid behind locked doors...peering through their windows at us.

They turned their back on the hundreds of moms, children, and parents who were chanting for them to "let us in" to speak with us.

They refused to talk with a Kellogg's shareholder and the elected officials from Michigan who joined us.

But then they did the unthinkable.

I couldn't believe it when I looked up at their building...

And saw they put a sign in their window that said "GET OFF MY LAWN".

We captured it all on film.

WATCH THE VIDEO: on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, or YouTube.

This will be seen as the biggest PR mistake of a food company in history.

We blanketed the headlines on major news networks worldwide:

Good Morning America

Associated Press

New York Post

USA Today

Fox Business

Toronto Star

Daily Mail

Fortune

Fast Company

And many more. Too many to list!

This is just the beginning. I've been contacted by dozens of reporters working on stories about Kellogg's failure to do the right thing for American families.

Kellogg's is DONE.

Thousands of Americans are now pledging to never buy their cereals again.

We are disgusted by their greed.

We are disgusted by their arrogance and disrespect for the thousands of voices who signed our petition.

We are disgusted at how they continue poisoning children with ingredients they don't use in other countries.

They want to stonewall us with silence, so it's time to hit them where it hurts.

Don't ever buy a Kellogg's product again.

Please Share This Video on: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, or YouTube.

Tell all your friends to #CancelKelloggs.

They have shown their hand.

And they are going to lose.

Xo,

Vani

