by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Etienne Note: The only quote that appears three times in “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! is: “Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so.” – Bertrand Russell, Fabian Socialist and Eugenicist writing in The Impact of Science on Society, 1953. Why is there poison in children’s candy? More clues at: The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News Consumer Goods Monopoly Consolidation - The Drug Dealers and the Company Store An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster of the visualization we used to illustrate this “one-pager” in “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed… Read more

Florida recently tested 46 popular candies heavily marketed to children. The results were sobering: 28 of the 46 products contained elevated levels of arsenic, a known human carcinogen associated with increased risks of skin, bladder, lung, kidney, and liver cancer with repeated exposure over time. These were state-conducted analyses released by the Florida Department of Health under the Healthy Florida First initiative.

Among the candies identified were many household names that routinely appear in lunchboxes, movie theaters, holiday bags, and Valentine’s Day treats: SweeTarts, Nerds, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Trolli, Tootsie Roll, Snickers, and Kit Kat. These products are not occasional treats; they are designed, packaged, and marketed for frequent consumption.

What makes the findings especially concerning is the “safe” consumption limits calculated specifically for children, based on the detected arsenic levels. According to Florida DOH, a child could safely consume no more than:

Nerds (Grape or Strawberry): 96 pieces per year

SweeTarts Original: 48 pieces per year

Sour Patch Kids: 36 pieces per year

Skittles: 48 pieces per year

Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers: 12 pieces per year

Jolly Ranchers (Sour Apple or Strawberry): 6 pieces per year

Twizzlers Strawberry: 4 pieces per year

Tootsie Roll: 8 pieces per year

Kit Kat: approximately 2½ pieces per year

Snickers: approximately 2% of a standard bar per year (child)

These limits are incompatible with normal consumption. A single box of Nerds can contain 2,000 to 8,000 pieces, making it impossible for children to remain within what the state itself considers safe. The issue is not an occasional treat, but repeated exposure over years, which is precisely how arsenic causes long-term harm.

The findings raise a deeply troubling possibility: for decades, children may have been routinely exposed to arsenic through candies widely assumed to be safe, without meaningful oversight or disclosure. This warrants immediate concern beyond Florida. Every state should replicate this testing without delay. In the meantime, parents should take these results seriously and avoid or strictly limit candies shown to contain elevated arsenic.

Continue reading...

Get a NEW 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) as a $50 Yearly Subscriber to This Substack.

We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.

Get a new 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) on Substack as a $50 yearly member. We will throw in a paperback version of either: To See the Cage is to Leave It- 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR a NEW 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! for an additional $15. Domestic S&H included, international gets a $10 S&H credit & pays the difference. E-mail us for an international shipping quote.

Go Paid as a $250 Founding Member and get the New 2026 Liberator Flash Drive with signed/personalized High-Resolution Hard Copies of BOTH To See the Cage is to Leave It- 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many AND “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND an Art of Liberty “Everything Bundle.”