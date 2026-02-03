The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
3h

I think as a metaphor this is a revealing accurate one.

The State sells its "candies" to so-called adults who are autonomy limited "children" dependent on their Parent to supply them with what they think they need.

The "candies" are laced with low grade poisons that further cripple their motivation to be responsibly free.

And the State SINdrome continues as the Democide increases via the latest candy such as the Covid19 vaccines.

"The world can become free of the barbarous relic called the state. The state is a dangerous fiction whose power rests entirely on people’s belief in its necessity, or inevitability. It is not a given that a state must or will always exist. The state, like so many other superstitions [e.g., slavery once accepted as necessary] now thought to be outrageous, inhumane, and inefficient, can be left in the ash heap of history.” Isaac Morehouse

