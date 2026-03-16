by Nicholas Hulscher and Lindell TV

Rasmussen Reports performed a credible, nationally representative poll that confirms most Americans [56%] believe COVID-19 shots have killed many people, and they want accountability from the CDC and government health leaders. This shows that what was once called a “conspiracy theory” has become the mainstream view. The majority of Americans now believe vaccine harms are real and widespread.

Partisan divides remain—70% of Republicans, 46% of Democrats, and 54% of independents think the vaccines likely caused deaths—but the skepticism crosses party lines and racial groups.

“OVER HALF OF AMERICANS NOW BELIEVE THE COVID VACCINES CAUSED MASS DEATHS.”

Nicholas Hulscher, an epidemiologist with the McCullough Fundm was interviewed about what he calls a growing global crisis of vaccine injuries. “The tide is turning,” Hulscher said.

“Over 56% of Americans now believe the COVID vaccines caused mass deaths.”

He pointed to new research he says is raising more concerns – including studies detecting spike protein and mRNA in the placentas of vaccinated pregnant women, which he warned could have transgenerational effects.

Hulscher also cited studies comparing vaccinated vs. unvaccinated populations, claiming researchers are seeing higher rates of several major cancers among the vaccinated.

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“We’ve experienced millions of deaths, injuries, and disabilities linked to these shots,” he said. “And they’re still being given to six-month-olds.”

He also urged people to focus on sunlight, exercise, whole foods, and maintaining healthy vitamin D levels as key ways to support the body.

Hulscher said that studies comparing COVID vaccinated to non-vaccinated people, the COVID-injected had higher rates of seven types of cancer including bladder, breast, colorectal, thyroid, gastric cancer, and more. Excess cancer deaths increased after the mass vaccination campaign.

Veterinarians are now vaccinating pet dogs and cats with mRNA injections, Nobivak NXT. Pet owners can ask for a rabies vaccine that does not contain mRNA.

Human fetal cell fragments were found in COVID injections.

From ZeroHedge, by Nicholas Hulscher:

56% Of Americans Now Suspect COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ Caused Mass-Deaths

Public opinion is shifting… and they want action.

A new Rasmussen survey of 1,158 likely U.S. voters – conducted September 7–9, 2025, with a ±3% margin of error – reveals that 56% believe side effects from the COVID-19 shots have likely caused a significant number of unexplained deaths. Nearly one-third (32%) say it’s very likely. Only 35% still dismiss the idea.

This shows that what was once called a “conspiracy theory” has become the mainstream view. The majority of Americans now believe vaccine harms are real and widespread.

Support for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reflects this shift. Half of voters (50%) say government health officials deserve criticism for their handling of the pandemic, while 42% even think CDC employees should be fired for their role in misleading the public.

Among those who strongly believe the shots caused deaths, over 70% want CDC firings.

Partisan divides remain—70% of Republicans, 46% of Democrats, and 54% of independents think the vaccines likely caused deaths—but the skepticism crosses party lines and racial groups.

In fact, black (64%) and Hispanic (57%) voters are even more likely than white voters (54%) to suspect deadly vaccine effects.

According to the survey, RFK Jr. is viewed favorably by 45% of voters, with strong support among Republicans and independents, even as Democrats turn sharply against him.

The takeaway: A credible, nationally representative poll now confirms most Americans believe COVID-19 shots have killed many people, and they want accountability from the CDC and government health leaders.

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