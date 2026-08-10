By Robert Yoho (MD), Surviving Healthcare

My friend Polymath Paul sent me many of the references for this post. Writer and activist Cory Doctorow named the phenomenon in his October 2025 book, Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What To Do About It. Additional material comes from Ars Technica, The Tyee, the Mozilla Foundation, and the Unbekoming Substack. The verdicts are mine.

Summary

• Enshittification, Cory Doctorow’s term for the deliberate degradation of products and services, follows a predictable cycle. Attract users with quality, exploit them to satisfy business customers, then squeeze everyone until the whole thing collapses.

• Doctorow blames market structure. He is half right. Psychopaths run the consolidated corporations and the Globalist-funded institutions, and their behavior goes beyond profit. They damage families, food, and housing with apparent enthusiasm.

• The divorce revolution doubled the U.S. divorce rate over 20 years, from 9.2 to 22.6 per 1,000 married women. No-fault laws, popular movies, and funded feminism sold Western women on family destruction as liberation.

• The 5 tech giants, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft, reached their extraction phase at the same time. Platforms have no natural 25-year lifespan. The Globalists removed the constraints that kept them honest on a coordinated schedule.

• Food, housing, appliances, cars, restaurants, and architecture follow the same downward arc: hollow out the substance, keep the glossy shell, and hand the buyer the bill.

• Game theory explains the pattern. Cooperation wins only when cheaters face retaliation. The Globalists built monopolies and captured regulators to eliminate retaliation, making cheating the winning strategy.

Everything is backwards; everything is upside down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the major media destroy information, and religions destroy spirituality. ~ Michael Ellner

What enshittification is

Cory Doctorow coined the term in November 2022 to describe what happens to a platform once it achieves dominance. First, the platform is good and attracts users. Next, it abuses those users to please its business customers, the advertisers and the sellers. Finally, with everyone locked in, it squeezes both groups to maximize shareholder returns. Then it decays and dies, but only after the last dollar has been extracted.

The American Dialect Society named enshittification its 2023 word of the year, and Australia’s Macquarie Dictionary followed suit in 2024. The term quickly spread beyond the tech world. People now apply it to public services, groceries, and airline seats, and Doctorow welcomes the drift because the pattern is the same everywhere. Doctorow expanded the idea into his 2025 book, and the concept spread far beyond his original targets because readers recognized the arc in everything they touch.

He identifies 4 forces that once kept companies honest: competition, regulation, users’ ability to modify or escape the product, and skilled workers’ leverage. All 4 collapsed together over the past 2 decades due to consolidation, regulatory capture, restrictive terms of service, and mass layoffs. When the constraints disappeared, the incentive shifted from building products to harvesting captives.

The word is crude on purpose. Polite vocabulary, such as market maturation or margin expansion, obscures what everyone experiences as betrayal. A crude word for a crude act names the enemy accurately, and accurate naming is the first step in fighting back.

Doctorow focused on digital platforms. I want to extend his model because what we are watching goes beyond capitalism as capitalism. The companies doing the most damage hurt everyone around them, including themselves, in ways no rational actor would choose. Only a psychopath explains that.

The psychopaths behind the mechanism

I laid out the case in “Why Is the Criminal Case Against the Global Psychopaths Ignored?” The short version: psychopaths want more than money and power. They derive visceral satisfaction from inflicting harm. Environmental poisoning beyond any profit motive, lying when the truth would work better, and destroying win-win arrangements in favor of win-lose outcomes are their signatures. The Globalist network that funds the media, the universities, the think tanks, and the regulatory agencies is run by such men. They are making everything worse on purpose.

This claim goes beyond what Doctorow will say, and I label it my judgment rather than a laboratory finding. The evidence for it fills the rest of this essay. Watch for the pattern: in sector after sector, the damage exceeds what greed alone would produce, and the same funders appear behind the wreckage.

An honest businessman seeks repeat customers, which requires that both sides benefit. The psychopath seeks dominance. When hurting the counterparty gains him nothing, he hurts him anyway because hurting is the point. Once men of this type control the largest pools of capital, the whole economy reorganizes around extraction.

The family: sold a lie, broken on purpose

The U.S. divorce rate in 1960 was 9.2 per 1,000 married women. By 1980, it had more than doubled to 22.6. About half of the children born to married parents in the 1970s saw their parents divorce, compared with 11 percent of children born in the 1950s.

W. Bradford Wilcox documents these figures in “The Evolution of Divorce” for National Affairs. Fewer than 20 percent of the couples who married in 1950 divorced, while about 50 percent of those who married in 1970 did.

Wilcox also documents the damage that followed children from broken homes: more poverty, worse schooling, more drug use, and more crime. The sociologist Paul Amato estimates that if family stability had remained at its 1960 level, the country would see about 70,000 fewer suicide attempts each year.

The mechanism was no-fault divorce. California passed the first such law in 1969, and Ronald Reagan signed it. Wilcox notes one likely reason: Reagan’s first wife, Jane Wyman, had unfairly accused him of “mental cruelty” in their 1948 divorce. The new law ended the charade of fabricated wrongdoing and gutted the contract. Within 15 years, nearly every state had followed suit, and nobody needed a reason to dissolve a marriage anymore. One spouse’s unilateral decision was enough.

The feminist movement that pushed for no-fault divorce and marketed it as liberation was no spontaneous uprising. Globalist-funded foundations, media companies, and academic departments promoted second-wave feminism. A stable family is a unit of economic independence, social solidarity, and cultural transmission. Break it, and you create atomized, dependent consumers who look to the state and corporations for support. The funders understood this. The women who marched did not.

The video “Selling Divorce to the West” documents the sales campaign using graphs and archival footage. Its thesis: the divorce revolution was sold to Western women as freedom, yet it delivered family destruction and population atomization. The numbers above track the campaign precisely. Marriage rates have fallen since, and American births are now below the replacement level.

Comment: Divorce enriches lawyers, therapists, landlords, and Pharma while impoverishing everyone it touches. Any institution that profits from misery will manufacture more of it, and the family courts have been manufacturing it for 50 years.

Big Tech: the cleanest con in modern history

Doctorow’s original targets were the Big 5: Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft. His most important observation is that all 5 entered their extraction phase at roughly the same time. Platforms have no natural 25-year lifespan. The constraints that kept them honest collapsed all at once, so the harvest began everywhere at once.

Google started by delivering clean, relevant search results. Today, its search page buries organic results under ads, links to Google’s properties, and artificial intelligence (AI) summaries that spread misinformation. It also rigged the ad market through a side deal with Facebook, code-named Jedi Blue. Ars Technica “surveyed the worst offenders” and calls the AI feature “part of the current wave of AI-flavored enshittification.” In January 2023, Google fired 12,000 employees. At the same time, it funded a stock buyback large enough to have paid their salaries for 27 years.

Amazon began by selling goods below cost to build an installed base. When Diapers.com refused Amazon’s acquisition offer, Amazon burned 100 million dollars selling diapers below cost until the smaller company folded. Today, Doctorow calculates, sellers lose 45 to 51 cents of every dollar they earn on the platform to Amazon’s fees. The first pages of any search are paid placements disguised as recommendations, and sellers who refuse to buy visibility disappear from the results. Apple runs the same racket at a more polite price, taking 30 cents of every dollar its app suppliers earn. Every customer pays the markup.

Meta built a network of family and friends, then turned it into an engagement machine. Publishers were pushed into dependency, then throttled until they paid for reach. Creators built audiences, only to see algorithm shifts erase them. The inflated video metrics that lured media companies into a ruinous “pivot to video” revealed how extraction hides behind the language of error. Smart TVs, according to the same Ars Technica survey, have become data-collecting billboards that spy on their owners. These are deliberate product decisions by people who know you are locked in.

Microsoft supplied its chapter in July 2024. A single glitch in a security update for Windows software, which runs about 70 percent of the world’s computers, sent blue screens across the planet. Airlines, hospitals, and banks froze. The Tyee’s Andrew Nikiforuk called it “a grand enshittification event,” and the lesson holds. When everything depends on one fragile monopoly platform, one bad file can stop civilization.

Food: the nutrition extraction is complete

My post “Almost Everything Scares Me These Days” covers related ground. Over the past 60 years, the vitamins and minerals in produce have declined. A 2024 review in the journal Foods, titled “An Alarming Decline in the Nutritional Quality of Foods,” quantifies the losses. Iron in grapefruit fell 85 percent, iron in collard greens fell 81 percent, and vitamin A in bananas dropped 57 percent. Industrial farming breeds for yield and appearance. Pesticides and synthetic fertilizers strip the soil of the microbial life that supplies minerals to plants.

Meanwhile, about 70 percent of products on grocery shelves are ultra-processed: manufactured combinations of refined grains, industrial oils, added sugars, and synthetic additives. Nikiforuk observes in “The Enshittification of Everything” that these products hack human satiety the way platform algorithms hack attention. The result is the same in both cases: runaway consumption and a body or brain that no longer knows when it has had enough.

Consolidation completes the picture. Three companies, Bayer, DuPont, and Syngenta, control about 53 percent of global seed sales. Four companies control 45 percent of farm machinery sales, and 4 account for 58 percent of pharmaceutical sales. Nikiforuk adds the Canadian version: 5 retailers decide what reaches the grocery shelf, and 2 companies slaughter 95 percent of the country’s beef. When a handful of corporations own the seed, the field, the factory, and the shelf, they choose margin over nourishment. The consumer gets the residue.

The same Globalist-funded foundations promoted chemical agriculture, captured regulators, and smeared anyone who questioned seed oils as a crank. They lied about tobacco, then about seed oils, and then about statins. Treat every nutritional claim from a captured agency as suspect until proven otherwise.

Comment: Fraud vitiates everything. Once an agency has been caught lying about one product, its pronouncements on every other product lose their authority. This is both a legal principle and a survival skill.

New housing: a 15-year house with a 30-year mortgage

Housing reveals the cruelty of the pattern because the house is the largest purchase most families make, and the defects remain hidden until after closing. What follows is based on my observation of the industry rather than on a controlled study, and I invite readers with construction experience to correct or confirm it.

The few companies that dominate residential construction build on compacted fill dirt, which settles unevenly and cracks foundations. Composite structural beams fail when moisture intrudes. Roof flashing is installed incorrectly, making leaks a question of when rather than whether. The fixtures shine in the model home and fail within 5 years, and the appliances are the cheapest grade the vendors offer.

All of it is advertised as built to code. Code compliance is the minimum standard that keeps a builder out of jail, not a mark of quality. Buyers sign arbitration agreements that render lawsuits toothless. The builder’s warranty covers 1 year, the exact period before major defects surface. The service life of such a unit looks closer to 15 years than to the 30-year mortgage that financed it. The builder’s incentive ends at closing, and the buyer owns a depreciating shell built on packed dirt and financial cynicism.

Comment: Furniture tells the same story. A 1940s oak table survives 80 years and 3 moves. Its particleboard replacement sags within 5 years and fails at the first disassembly. Multiply that across every object a family owns, and the middle class’s net worth quietly evaporates.

The uglification of everything you see

The same agenda governs what our buildings look like. The Unbekoming Substack traces the story in “The Uglification Agenda: How Oligarchs Weaponized Architecture.” The essay builds on Jacob Nordangård’s research into the Rockefeller network, as presented in his book Rockefeller: Controlling the Game. In 987 AD, envoys of Prince Vladimir of Kiev entered the Hagia Sophia and wept, reporting that they no longer knew whether they stood on earth or in heaven. Beauty of that magnitude converts men. The oligarch-funded aesthetic movements of the 20th century replaced it with concrete boxes that flatten the spirit. The Rockefeller-founded Museum of Modern Art led the promotion.

Comment: I have been there, and it is a display of dog shit.

Nordangård documents a patient, multi-generational strategy in which the same foundations that shaped modern medicine and education also funded the aesthetic movements that made men easier to manage. An ugly environment produces demoralized people, and demoralized people obey. Compare any pre-war courthouse with the concrete slab that replaced it, and ask which was built by people who respected you. The uglification of architecture and the enshittification of products come from the same playbook: strip out what nourishes, keep what extracts, and tell the customer that the degradation is progress.

Private equity eats the table

Restaurant chains illustrate the extraction cycle in miniature. JAB Holding Company bought Panera Bread in 2017 for about 7.5 billion dollars. Reuters later reported that Panera loosened ingredient and animal-welfare standards to save about 21 million dollars a year. Customers noticed frozen ingredients, smaller portions, and higher prices, and sales sagged until the company announced a turnaround plan to restore the quality it had stripped out.

Comment: I wrote Butchered by “Healthcare” over three years sitting in Panera and can report this is all true.

The mechanics repeat wherever private equity lands. The firm buys the company with borrowed money and secures the debt against the target itself. It charges management fees, cuts labor and ingredient quality to inflate earnings, and plans its exit within 5 years. Long-term brand equity means nothing to an owner who will be gone before customers notice. The debt stays behind.

Red Lobster received rougher treatment. Golden Gate Capital bought the chain in 2014 for 2.1 billion dollars and funded the purchase in part by selling the restaurants’ real estate for 1.5 billion dollars. The chain then paid rent, 200 million dollars a year by 2023, on buildings it once owned, with many leases priced above market.

Moody’s downgraded the chain years before the end, citing its persistent debt, and nobody changed course. Golden Gate took the profits, and Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2024. The playbook loads the company with debt, strips the assets, extracts the fees, and leaves the corpse for the creditors, the workers, and the customers. Hospitals, veterinary clinics, dental chains, and hospice companies have been rolled up under the same model, with the same results.

The rest of the rot

The pattern reaches every sector. A partial inventory is provided.

Cars: your new vehicle is a subscription service. BMW charged monthly fees for heated seats already installed in the car. General Motors (GM) sold OnStar driving data to the brokers LexisNexis and Verisk, which passed it to insurance companies. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complaint that stopped the practice found that location data was harvested from some drivers as often as every 3 seconds. The Mozilla Foundation reviewed 25 car brands and flagged every one for privacy failures, calling it the worst product category it has ever examined. Nissan’s privacy policy admits collecting data on drivers’ sexual activity, and 84 percent of brands sell driver data, a 750 billion-dollar industry by 2030.

The decay extends beyond the dashboard. MIT Sloan Management Review warns in “Enshittification Comes to ‘Smart’ Products” that digital control allows manufacturers to keep charging for hardware after the sale. The practice degrades both the product and the owner’s sense of ownership. A 50,000-dollar vehicle now has the lifespan of a smartphone because the software dies when the manufacturer stops supporting it.

Comment: Anyone who buys a new car is a retard. My car is eight years old with 130,000 miles and still going strong. It is a Lexus, and I bought it used.

Appliances: they once lasted 50 years, but now they last only 5. Appliances built in the 1970s ran for 30 to 50 years, and an ordinary person could repair them with ordinary tools. Today they last about 5 years because they contain cheaper materials, unnecessary electronics, and proprietary parts that vanish from stock within 3 to 5 years. Five brands dominate the market. Some use proprietary screws, and appliances now make up half of the world’s electronic waste. The anthropologist Joseph Tainter argued that civilizations collapse when the cost of maintaining their complexity outpaces their means. We are testing his thesis on our washing machines.

Streaming: you pay more for less. The original promise was a single, affordable subscription replacing cable. Content libraries are now split across 6 to 8 services, each raising prices, adding ad tiers, and hunting down password sharers. The National Football League (NFL) scatters its games across Peacock, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. Cable’s hated single bill is back, split 8 ways and costing more. None of it helps the viewer.

Dating apps: designed to keep you single. The stated purpose is matchmaking. The business model requires failure, because a matched couple stops paying while a lonely subscriber keeps paying. The algorithms therefore maximize time on the platform rather than successful pairings, and customers stay because the alternative is isolation. The apps compete for subscribers, not for successful matches. The product works against its stated goal, which gives this branch of enshittification a sadistic flavor.

Academic publishing: knowledge for sale. Predatory journals charge researchers to publish and then print whatever pays. Peer review, already compromised by conflicts of interest, drowns under the volume. Pharma floods the degraded system with ghostwritten studies that flatter drugs that fail, a racket I documented at length in Butchered by “Healthcare”.

The gig economy: work that pays less every year. Uber entered cities by ignoring licensing rules and subsidizing rides with venture capital. Once it achieved a duopoly with Lyft, surge pricing raised riders’ costs while drivers’ share drifted downward. A 2025 study in the British Journal of Industrial Relations traced the arc: favorable terms build the labor pool, and then policy shifts deliver precarity,* opacity, and unequal power. Workers who once made a living now make a subsistence living, and the platform pockets the difference.

*Precarity is the state of having little to no predictability or security in life, especially regarding jobs, money, or housing. It means living with constant stress and uncertainty about whether you will have work or money tomorrow.

Education: Dick and Jane were casualties, too. Jim Arnold of the Liar’s World Substack documented the campaign to strip phonics, the easiest path to literacy, from reading instruction. Phonics teaches a child to sound out words, and it works. The replacement methods taught guessing. Generations were kept reading poorly on purpose, and a population that reads poorly checks nothing. I covered his work in the criminal case post linked above.

Energy: even the oil wells have gotten worse. Nikiforuk extends the term to fossil fuels. The easy pools are drained, so the industry fracks: hundreds of trucks, lakes of water, mountains of sand, and chemical blasts that trigger earthquakes from Argentina to British Columbia. Mining and fracking now consume about 15 percent of the energy they produce, and projections put the figure near half by 2050. The product costs more, quality falls, and the producer poisons the neighborhood on his way out.

Government services: the family, again. Child Protective Services (CPS) is accused in many jurisdictions of overreach, of separating children from parents without adequate cause, and of targeting single-parent, low-income, and stressed households. The evidence here is anecdotal and contested, and I rank it below the documented figures elsewhere in this essay. If Globalist fingerprints appear on policies that remove children from intact families, the finding will fit the pattern exactly.

Concert tickets, airline seats, clothing that pills after 3 washes, youth sports converted into pay-to-play pipelines, and rural towns hollowed out by chain retail belong on the same list. Readers will supply their own examples, because everyone has them now.

Civilizations follow the same arc

Nikiforuk pushes the concept to its limit. The average civilization lasts about 250 years, or 5 times as long as a washing machine built in 1970. Every one moves through cooperation, overreach, stagnation, decay, and collapse. Things start out well for the users, and then the rulers of the era grow greedy, feud among themselves, and abuse the commoners. William Ophuls describes the terminal stage in Immoderate Greatness: faded ideals, feuding factions, and problems nobody solves. Joseph Tainter adds the diagnosis, and the internet writer Clay Shirky adds the hope: when a system stops rewarding complexity, the people who learn to work simply inherit the future.

Tit for tat: the mathematics of betrayal

Game theorists study a puzzle called the prisoner’s dilemma, in which 2 players each choose whether to cooperate or cheat. Cheating pays best in a single round, so 2 rational strangers betray each other and both lose. The mathematician and psychologist Anatol Rapoport formulated the answer for repeated games: tit for tat. Cooperate on the first move, then mirror whatever your opponent did last, rewarding cooperation with cooperation and responding to betrayal with immediate retaliation. The strategy appears across economics, psychology, sociology, and biology, where it goes by the name reciprocal altruism. Its character is easy to state: never cheat first, always respond to cheating, and drop the grudge the moment cooperation returns.

Tit-for-tat wins for one reason: the game repeats, so a cheater pays for betrayal in the next round. Healthy markets work the same way. A merchant who cheats a customer loses that customer. Competitors punish the defector with better deals, regulators fine the fraud, and skilled workers walk out. Every one of Doctorow’s 4 constraints is a retaliation mechanism, a way for the other player to respond to betrayal in the next round.

You see tit-for-tat in every functioning town. The mechanic who overcharges a widow loses the county’s business by Sunday. The builder who cuts corners watches his referrals dry up, and the grocer who thumbs the scale answers for it at church. Reputation is the ledger of the iterated game. For most of human history, it kept commerce honest without a single regulator because every seller knew he would face the same buyer again.

Now remove the next round from the game. Lock in the customer so he has nowhere to go, buy the competitors, capture the regulator, and break the workers with layoffs. The iterated game collapses into a single round, and in that round, betrayal is the winning strategy. Enshittification is defection with retaliation removed.

The Globalists did the removing, and that is the line of causation. It explains the timing that puzzles Doctorow. The tech giants defected together because the retaliation mechanisms were dismantled together by Chicago School economists and captured judges whose careers were funded by the same foundations.

The model also explains the psychopath’s role. A normal businessman defects when the structure rewards it. A psychopath builds the structure because he prefers win-lose outcomes, even when cooperation would pay him more. Rapoport’s mathematics assumes players who want to win and has no category for players who want the other side to lose.

This also explains why predators favor scale and anonymity. A defector survives in a big city, a global corporation, or an unaccountable foundation because no one there faces the same counterparty twice. He does not survive long in a small town.

Comment: Tit-for-tat begins with cooperation and never throws the first punch. That describes ordinary people on the receiving end of all this. They cooperated for decades and are only now realizing that the other player has been defecting since the opening move.

Synthesis

Doctorow says enshittification is structural: remove competition, weaken regulation, lock in users, and extraction becomes inevitable. He is right about the mechanism but wrong about the cause. He treats the removal of constraints as drift, when it was demolition.

Regulatory agencies were captured on a coordinated timeline. Antitrust law was defanged by scholars whose chairs the foundations endowed. The legal structures that once limited monopoly power came down piece by piece, and the men who dismantled them knew what they were doing. My post “The ‘Elites’ Want to Kill 4/5ths of Us” explains where this program is headed if nobody stops it.

Doctorow proposes 2 structural cures. Force the platforms to deliver what the user asked for rather than what the algorithm prefers. Guarantee the right to exit, so a customer can leave without losing their data, audience, or purchases. Both restore the next round of the game and are worth fighting for. They treat the disease as impersonal, though it is not.

The response follows from game theory. First, name the strategy, because defectors depend on the illusion that this is how markets behave. It is not how markets behave. It is a choice they made, and choices can be reversed.

Second, restore your side of the game. Grow food, buy from local builders with reputations to protect, use open-source software, and starve the platforms that surveil you. Third, restore retaliation at scale by supporting anyone willing to break up the monopolies and prosecute the fraud. Tit-for-tat forgives the moment the other player returns to cooperation. The psychopaths never will, which is why they must be identified, removed from power, and held to account. Until then, the enshittification continues.

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