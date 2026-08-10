The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Doris Dray's avatar
Doris Dray
10h

This "art" exhibit is prime enshittification. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/this-britain/modern-art-is-rubbish-and-confusing-for-tate-cleaner-557922.html

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
12h

Elana Freeland calls the satanists, "The Inversionists." Creating our own alternate and sustainable reality is imperative now.

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