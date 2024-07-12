by The Hope Accord

Following years of reports, studies and first hand accounts of the harms the Covid vaccinations have caused, The Hope Accord was established as a public pact that seeks to suspend the shots, reevaluate their alleged safety, support the vaccine injured and restore ethical medical principles lost during the 2020 pandemic.

The Accord has since garnered 1,171 medical doctor signatories, 3,109 other medical professional signatories, 1,244 scientists and academic signatories and 32,041 concerned citizen signatories, totaling 37,565 signatories as of the writing of this article.

Dr. John Campbell described the Accord as a ‘new international movement’ for individuals who feel dissatisfied with the status-quo brought about by the Covid pandemic in a recent video he produced.

There are five key points the signatories are calling for, with the first redress being a stop to the shots.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths,” the Accord said. “The association observed between the vaccine rollout and these concerning trends is now supported by additional significant findings. These include the discovery of plausible biological mechanisms of harm demonstrated in laboratory and autopsy studies, as well as high rates of adverse events seen in randomised clinical trials and national surveillance programs. Altogether, these observations indicate a causal link.”

The second redress of grievance is a comprehensive reevaluation of the safety and efficacy of all Covid vaccine products.

“Independent investigations must be properly resourced to allow a comprehensive re-evaluation of all Covid-19 vaccine products. There must be a full exploration of mechanisms of harm to provide insight into their impact on the human body, both short and long term. Effectiveness must be reassessed through a comprehensive review of actual clinical impact on illness and mortality, as opposed to synthetic results based on modelled assumptions,” the Accord said. “We call on the scientific community to come forward with findings from unpublished Covid-19 vaccine studies. This will help mitigate publication bias, whereby unfavourable results were often rejected or withheld due to fears of reputational damage. Crucially, government bodies and the pharmaceutical industry must also provide full transparency, granting access to previously undisclosed anonymised patient-level data from clinical trials and surveillance programs. These cumulative actions will help determine any real world benefit of these products versus the true extent of the damage caused.”

The third redress the Accord seeks is recognition and support for the vaccine injured individuals.

“The denial of vaccine injury is a betrayal of those who followed official directives, often under coercion from mandates restricting their access to work, education, travel, hospitality and sports,” the Accord said. “The vaccine-injured must be recognised and every effort made to understand their conditions. Support should include readily accessible multidisciplinary clinics offering investigation and treatment as well as appropriate compensation for all those who have been harmed.”

Fourthly, the Accord targets the lack of ethical principles in medicine which arouse during the Covid pandemic.

“Fundamental and cherished principles of medical ethics were disregarded on the premise of an emergency. These included: ‘first do no harm’, informed consent, bodily autonomy and the notion that adults protect children – not the other way around. The precautionary principle was inverted. Also, particularly concerning was the erosion of free speech – a democratic principle that underpinned the ability to question untested interventions whilst ensuring other principles were upheld. The consequence was exposing the public, especially healthy young people – including children – to unacceptable risks of harm,” the Accord said. “Emergencies are never a reason to abandon our principles; it is precisely at such times that we most profoundly depend on them. Only after acknowledging they were wrongly abandoned can we commit to upholding them consistently and in doing so, better protect future generations.”

The fifth grievance redresses the root causes which led to the events of 2020 in the first place.

“The medical profession must lead by admitting we lost our way,” the Accord said. “By drawing attention to these medical and ethical issues surrounding the Covid-19 response, we hope to validate and amplify the call to establish the relevant facts and ensure vital lessons are learned. An honest and thorough investigation is needed, addressing the root causes that have led us to this place, including institutional groupthink, conflicts of interest and the suppression of scientific debate. We ultimately seek a renewed commitment to the core principles of ethical medicine, returning to an era in which we strive for transparency, accountability and responsible decision-making throughout the spheres of medicine and public health.”

“This is very interesting because what we’re actually looking at here is sort of a ground-up grassroots movement of people internationally,” Campbell said in a video.

The Covid shots are known to make people retarded, increase in lethality after repeated doses and double the death rate of Covid patients while vaccinated kids face a 4,423 percent higher all-cause mortality rate and 74 percent of the vaccinated who’ve died were killed by the shots, yet the death rate is still higher than what is reported and it also increases Covid infection rates and all cause mortality in addition to increasing the death numbers, results in tons of bizarre and unusual skin disorders, insane and gross turbocancers, reproductive destruction, caused miscarriages, paralyzation, tinnitus, blood clots in the brain, non-serious disorders, death by neurological disorder, increased excess death rates, autoimmune disorders in the thyroid, as well as deadly headaches, seizures and heart inflammation including in children, while also causing the vaccinated people’s skin to ‘erupt’, in addition to a multitude of serious ailments seen in massive population studies while also containing hundreds of times the allowable levels of DNA contamination leading to mutagenic effects, contaminating the blood supply, as well as permanently altering the DNA of the vaccinated and their offspring, but while some batches are worse than others, the injections are still killing people and are expected to kill people for a very long time into the future.

In the U.S. the CDC recommends that all Americans receive their Covid shot and that young children receive extra, as well as that all Americans now receive another shot, despite receiving them previously, while Canada recommends another Covid shot for the pregnant, indigenous, ‘racialized’ & ‘equity-deserving’.

