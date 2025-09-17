by Kyle Anzalone

Israel has ramped up its military operations in Gaza City, destroying dozens of buildings that Tel Aviv claimed are used by Hamas. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forced from the city to the al-Mawasi area.

On Sunday, the IDF said it estimated that more than 300,000 Palestinians have left Gaza City since Israeli military operations began last month. About one million people were sheltering in the city. Tel Aviv has ordered the entire population of Gaza City to evacuate to the Mawasi safe zone.

Palestinian sources estimate fewer people have left Gaza City, reporting that about 900,000 are still living in the region. However, the Palestinian Civil Defence says the pace is increasing with 6,000 people fleeing on Saturday.

On Sunday, videos and images were published showing thousands of people attempting to flee the bombing. Some Palestinians say they are unable to leave Gaza City because they cannot afford transportation out of the city and a spot in Mawasi.

Over the past day, Israeli bombs have destroyed homes, high rises, shelters, and medical facilities. The Gaza Health Ministry reported 32 Palestinians were killed during the bombardment on Sunday.

The displaced Palestinians are being forced into the Mawasi region, which Israel has dubbed a “safe zone.” Palestinians question whether they will be safe in Mawasi as the IDF has bombed the displacement camp several times.

“It’s called a safe zone, but we have been living here for months and we know for sure that it’s not safe,” a journalist told Al-Jazeera stressed. “How can I call it safe when Israel killed and bombed my own sister within this ‘safe zone’?”

Additionally, conditions in the camp city are deplorable. One displaced Palestinian man said, “Not only are missiles pouring down on our heads, but famine is devouring us too.”

Kyle Anzalone is the opinion editor of Anitwar.com and news editor of the Libertarian Institute. He hosts The Kyle Anzalone Show and is co-host of Conflicts of Interest with Connor Freeman.

