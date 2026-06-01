Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Pedetrians walk by a destroyed building within the Grand Hosseiniyeh, with the mosque visible in the background, which officials at the site say was hit by US-Israeli airstrikes in Zanjan, Iran, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

By Nava Freiber

The draft memorandum of understanding being discussed by Iran and the US references a postwar investment fund to support Tehran’s postwar reconstruction and economic growth if a final deal is reached, the New York Times reports, citing an Iranian official and a diplomat involved in the talks.

The two sources put the fund at $300 billion, though other officials involved in mediation would not confirm the amount, according to the report.

Two diplomats briefed on the latest draft called it “an international ‘investment fund,’ which the United States would help facilitate in the event of a final deal,” and plans for which would be discussed during the initial 60-day negotiations period that the memorandum would kick off, the report says.

The report notes that the proposal appears to reflect an earlier idea floated by US Mideast envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are both real estate investors, and, according to some mediators, had suggested promoting real estate projects and an investment fund in Iran if a final deal were reached.

Iranian officials said they had proposed during talks that American companies, including major oil and energy corporations, could pursue investment and joint venture deals with Iran, the report adds.

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