by Frank Bergman

Shockwaves have been sent rippling through the scientific community after a study found that around 30 years have been wiped from the average life expectancy of people who received at least two doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The alarming study found that the mRNA injections reduce a person’s lifespan by a whopping 37%.

In the United States, the average life expectancy in 2019 was 78.79 years.

A 37% reduction from 78.79 equals a loss of just over 29.15 years.

The average life expectancy in the Western world, generally encompassing Europe, North America, and parts of Asia and Australia, is around 80-83 years.

This means the average life expectancy in Western nations has plunged by 29.6 to 30.71 years.

The explosive study was conducted by a team of leading Italian researchers led by Professor Marco Alessandria of the University of Turin.

The bombshell findings of Prof. Alessandria and his team were published in the renowned Swiss medical journal MDPI.

The study has further confirmed warnings from leading experts about the long-term impact of the Covid mRNA injections.

The researchers found that the Covid-vaxxed suffered a “statistically significant” loss of life expectancy after two or more doses.

Following a detailed analysis of the study, the McCullough Foundation confirms that those who received two doses of the shots have lost 37% of their life expectancy.

The Foundation, founded by eminent American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, reported:

“The subjects vaccinated with two doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during the follow-up considered.”

