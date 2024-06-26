by Free Cities Foundation

This documentary tells the fascinating story of Special Economic Zones: geographically demarcated areas of countries where different rules and regulations apply. There are more than 7,000 of these across the world, and they have helped shape the development path of countries as diverse as Ireland, China, and the UAE. This documentary explores how they originated, how some of the leading modern zones function, and what the future of these zones could be. Credits

Director: Timothy Allen Co-producer: Chris Tremann Co-producer: Peter Young Cameraman and editor: Thomas Cytrynowicz Researcher: Hynek Fencl Interviewees in order of appearance: Peter Young, Managing Director, Free Cities Foundation Mark Beer, Chairman, The Metis Institute Krysta Fox, Partner, Economic Zones Development Alliance Dr. Andreas Baumgartner, Former Executive Director, DIFC Dispute Resolution Authority Dr. Titus Gebel, CEO, Tipolis

Ivan Ko, CEO, Victoria Harbour Group Dr. Samir Hamrouni, CEO, World Free Zones Organization Jan Bladen, Former COO, Dubai Financial Services Authority Dr. Vera Kichanova, Research Fellow, King's College London Stephan Livera, Podcast Host Olivier Roland, Entrepreneur Zuby, Rapper Amier Alawadhi, Director, Masdar City Free Zone Chirag Shah, Director, Roatán Financial Services Authority

Special Thanks to: Montelibero Mikkel Thorup, ExpatMoney.com Masdar City EER Business Services, Dubai Multi-Commodities Center Dubai International Financial Centre https://disruptive-horizons.com (blog by Oliver Roland)

With thanks to the donors who supported this project: Chris Tremann, Montelibero, Mikkel Thorup, Marc-Felix Otto, William Markus, Matthias Kelm, Rodrigo Quercia, Mondher Khanfir, Mason Leschyna, Sam Roberts, Seth Haymes, Craig Peters, Albert Sanchez, Dennis Ainsworth, Kathleen Reily, Tas Dienes, Martin Hartmann, Paula Koren, Joe Quirk, William Milonas, Sondre Bjellås, Kristy Gilger, Axel Metschies, Christopher Albanese, Glen Guhr, Tyler Heidebrecht

