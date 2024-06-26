19 Minute Documentary: Zones of Progress: The Past, Present and Future of Special Economic Zones
Free Cities Foundation Covers 7000+ Special Economic Zones from Ireland to Honduras to China
This documentary tells the fascinating story of Special Economic Zones: geographically demarcated areas of countries where different rules and regulations apply. There are more than 7,000 of these across the world, and they have helped shape the development path of countries as diverse as Ireland, China, and the UAE. This documentary explores how they originated, how some of the leading modern zones function, and what the future of these zones could be. Credits
Director: Timothy Allen
Co-producer: Chris Tremann
Co-producer: Peter Young
Cameraman and editor: Thomas Cytrynowicz
Researcher: Hynek Fencl
Interviewees in order of appearance:
Peter Young, Managing Director, Free Cities Foundation
Mark Beer, Chairman, The Metis Institute
Krysta Fox, Partner, Economic Zones Development Alliance
Dr. Andreas Baumgartner, Former Executive Director, DIFC Dispute Resolution Authority
Dr. Titus Gebel, CEO, Tipolis
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ivan Ko, CEO, Victoria Harbour Group
Dr. Samir Hamrouni, CEO, World Free Zones Organization
Jan Bladen, Former COO, Dubai Financial Services Authority
Dr. Vera Kichanova, Research Fellow, King's College London
Stephan Livera, Podcast Host
Olivier Roland, Entrepreneur
Zuby, Rapper
Amier Alawadhi, Director, Masdar City Free Zone
Chirag Shah, Director, Roatán Financial Services Authority
Special Thanks to: Montelibero Mikkel Thorup, ExpatMoney.com Masdar City EER Business Services, Dubai Multi-Commodities Center Dubai International Financial Centre https://disruptive-horizons.com (blog by Oliver Roland)
With thanks to the donors who supported this project: Chris Tremann, Montelibero, Mikkel Thorup, Marc-Felix Otto, William Markus, Matthias Kelm, Rodrigo Quercia, Mondher Khanfir, Mason Leschyna, Sam Roberts, Seth Haymes, Craig Peters, Albert Sanchez, Dennis Ainsworth, Kathleen Reily, Tas Dienes, Martin Hartmann, Paula Koren, Joe Quirk, William Milonas, Sondre Bjellås, Kristy Gilger, Axel Metschies, Christopher Albanese, Glen Guhr, Tyler Heidebrecht
Follow the Free Cities Foundation on social media: Twitter: @FreeCitiesFound Facebook: @FreeCitiesFoundation Instagram: @FreeCitiesFoundation
The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose - exposes the myth for what it is, showing how nearly everyone, as a result of one particular unquestioned assumption, directly contributes to violence and oppression without even realizing it.
The Art of Liberty Foundation has copies of The Most Dangerous Superstition for $14 https://government-scam.com/product/the-most-dangerous-superstition/
OR
The "Trifecta Bundle" with a copy of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and a Liberator Flash Drive for $60 https://government-scam.com/product/trifecta/
OR
An “Everything Bundle” with everything in “The Trifecta Bundle” PLUS a copy of Larken's book: What Anarchy Isn't, Sedition, Subversion & Sabotage by The Bad Quaker, Anarchy Exposed (Voluntaryism/Anarchy for Cops) by Larken Rose and Shepard the Voluntaryist, and Three Friends Free (Voluntaryism/Anarchy for Kids by Anam Paiseanta) for $100. https://government-scam.com/product/everything-package/
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.