By Harrison Smith

Benjamin Netanyahu: I think there’s another revolution coming. I tend to steer along with the achievement of a broader peace. When history is within reach, what Israel is fighting here is not merely a seven-front war but an eight-front war. The Jews against Rome. Rome and Jerusalem clashed over values with a great tragedy for the Jewish people. But we lost then. But the new Rome is the United States.

Jonathan Greenblatt: We stopped playing defense and have moved to offense.

Benjamin Netanyahu: The weapons change over time. You can’t fight today with swords; that doesn’t work very well.

Jonathan Greenblatt: But we need the kind of genius that manufactured Apollo Gold Pagers and infiltrated Hezbollah for over a decade to prepare for this battle.

Benjamin Netanyahu: But we have to fight with the weapons that applied to the battlefields in which we engage. And the most important ones are on social media.

Jonathan Greenblatt: Because the next war will be decided based on how Israel and its allies perform online as much as offline.

Benjamin Netanyahu: This is the eighth front: the disinformation campaign.

Alex Traiman (CEO of JNS): It is actually this eighth front where our enemies believe they can actually defeat the Jewish state.

Jonathan Greenblatt: This is the kind of ingenuity and inventiveness that have always been a hallmark of the state of Israel, that have always been a characteristic of the Jewish people. I know we can do it.

Benjamin Netanyahu: A lot of this is done with money.

Alex Traiman (CEO of JNS): Invested billions and billions of dollars in the information battlefield.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Money of NGOs is vast; money of governments, faster.

Jordana Cutler: We prohibit harmful stereotypes about Jewish people, such as claims that Jews control financial, political, or media institutions.

Mark Levin: Yeah, damn right. We’re going to cancel them and deplatform them.

Jonathan Greenblatt: We monitor them online: social media, messaging apps, video games, cryptocurrency...

Fred Zeidman: Hitler admirers, Stalin admirers, Jew-haters...

Jonathan Greenblatt: Podcasts, short-form video, Wikipedia, LLM.

Fred Zeidman: American haters, Churchill haters.

Jonathan Greenblatt: We monitor these people and we share the intelligence with the FBI.

Fred Zeidman: You think your stupid little podcast is gonna change the world? Like hell it is.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Social media. This is the new battlefield.

Fred Zeidman: You don’t get to wrap your psychotic, mental, unhinged Nazi...

Jordana Cutler: We do not allow Holocaust denial and distortion.

Benjamin Netanyahu: And the most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok.

Nikki Haley: For every 30 minutes that someone watches TikTok, they become 17% more anti-Semitic.

Sarah Hurwitz: So you have TikTok just smashing our young people’s brains all day long with video of carnage in Gaza. Because anything that we try to say to them, they are hearing it through this wall of carnage and I sound obscene.

Jonathan Greenblatt: Anti-Zionism is just Jew-hatred.

Adam Presser(Tiktok Ceo): We made a change.

Jordana Cutler: We updated our policies

Adam Presser(Tiktok Ceo): To designate the use of the term “Zionist.”

Jordana Cutler: To recognize that the term “Zionist,”

Adam Presser(Tiktok Ceo): As a proxy for a protected attribute,

Jordana Cutler: Can be used as a proxy for Jews and Israelis

Adam Presser(Tiktok Ceo): As hate speech.

Karys Rhea: Why can’t Israel be doing some sort of, you know, counter intelligence?

Jonathan Greenblatt: Right now, the ADL is co-writing Sunday school curriculum.

Karys Rhea: Information warfare like this.

Jonathan Greenblatt: It’s building the technology to train the LLMs more effectively.

Karys Rhea: Like a psychological operation in America.

Jordana Cutler: As part of a robust framework to combat anti-Semitism, we have industry-leading policies designed with the safety of the Jewish community in mind.

Shabbos Kestenbaum: You’re right. We control the media. So what are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna bitch on Twitter? Like, okay. Meanwhile, we’re gonna control more of the media.

Jonathan Greenblatt: And working with OpenAI, with Alphabet, with Anthropic, with Meta, with Microsoft, we are working with them now to train the LLMs.

Adam Presser(Tiktok Ceo): We also have, I think, over two dozen Jewish organizations that are constantly feeding us intelligence and information.

Jonathan Greenblatt: So number one, we measure and track. Number two, we monitor and disrupt. We have a whole apparatus. I have 40 analysts working full-time, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, monitoring extremists

Liora Rez: Campuses, digital networks, activist groups, and public officials.

Jonathan Greenblatt: We have several PhDs on staff. We have a network of academics and scholars we work with around the country.

Benjamin Netanyahu: I’ve talked to the leaders of AI in the world and you ask yourself, there’s so many blessings in this, but there could be a curse.

Larry Ellison: First thing a country needs to do is to unify all of their data so it can be consumed and used by the AI model.

Adam Milstein: We need to invest in intelligence to understand who are the academics, who are the leaders. And then once we have that we can define who is an enemy we can attack.

Larry Ellison: You have to take all of your healthcare data, your diagnostic data, your genomic data. We have to take all of this data we have in our country and move it into a single, if you will, unified data platform.

Adam Milstein: Once we have all this information, we need to empower and mobilize an ecosystem of many organizations that we can incentivize to work together, to share, and to fight against our common enemies.

Michal Cotler-Wunsh: Mobilizing millions of people of allies that are quietly by our side.

Larry Ellison: Citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.

David M. Friedman: Antisemites... most of these people running around, we’re not gonna win their hearts and minds because they don’t have hearts and minds. There’s no reason to think we’re ever gonna convince them, but we can deport them. We can put them in jail. We can make their lives miserable. We can cut off their funding.

Meira Koltach (Influencer): We’ve got all these conspiracy theorists online going on and on about how, if you try and do anything against Jews, they’re gonna come after you.

Michal Cotler-Wunsh: We have featured more than 1,000 anti-Semites,

Meira Koltach (Influencer): And they’re gonna destroy you and take away your business. You have to be really, really scared.

Michal Cotler-Wunsh: These Jew-haters have faced real consequences, including firings, suspensions, and expulsions.

Meira Koltach (Influencer): And it's kind of starting to come true.

Michal Cotler-Wunsh: We will shine a light on you that will follow you for the rest of your life: when you look for a job, when you look for a spouse, when you look for a nanny, when you look for anything.

Meira Koltach (Influencer): And I love that. I love it.

Jordana Cutler: We remove hate speech against Zionists when these harmful stereotypes about Jews are invoked.

Jonathan Greenblatt: In the past 12 months, ADL has filed more lawsuits than in the prior 112 years.

Elijah Schaffer: Over the weekend, I received concerning news that I was being sued for $5,000,000.

Mort Klein: Vicious communist, racist, Jew-hating, Israel-bashing monster.

Elijah Schaffer: Defendant frequently posts anti-Israel rhetoric accusing Israel of controlling the United States and its politicians.

Mort Klein: We will fight these dangerous and monstrous lies with all of our hearts and souls. No appeasement, no conciliation, only a war against this racist hatred of the Jewish people.

Sofia Emuna (Israeli Activist): When there is a war, it doesn’t matter who your enemy is; you need to destroy their offspring to prevent them from creating more offspring.

Benjamin Netanyahu: What you’re trying to do is you wanna corral your victim, but in fact, your countries are the victim. So you dehumanize a group of people in human society and you prepare them for the kill, for the butchery.

Dennis Ross: A government can do in two months more than any organization can do in its lifetime.

Susan Heller Pinto: The J7 is comprised of the seven largest diaspora communities. We meet every other week via Zoom to share information and best practices.

Jonathan Greenblatt: And we’re running everything all the time from focus groups, to attitudinal surveys, to randomized controlled trials, to identify what interventions work most effectively.

Susan Heller Pinto: Finally, we have meetings, some off the record and some on the record, with world leaders in which we share our community’s concerns and call for action.

Ronald Lauder: The entire education system in this country must be reformed.

Shlomo Kramer: But it’s time to limit the First Amendment in order to protect it.

Shabbos Kestenbaum: way we solve anti-Semitism is pretty goddamn simple.

Shlomo Kramer: Take control over what they are saying.

Shabbos Kestenbaum: Send their ass to jail. It’s not complicated.

Shlomo Kramer: And quickly before it’s too late.

Jonathan Greenblatt: We’re monitoring political Islamists and Christian nationalists, all of them. And then we train. We’re the largest trainer of law enforcement in America. We train 20,000 officers every year.

We deeply value our partnership with law enforcement. We’ve been working with them literally since the FBI was founded in the 1930s.

Officer: Alright. Is that your account?

Interviewer: That guy who consistently calls for the death of all Palestinians? That can probably incite somebody to do something radical. I would think to refrain from posting things like that.

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun: We are gonna have a whole division within the Office of the Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism that is going to work on technology.

Alex Traiman (CEO of JNS): We must take all of our technological expertise and all of our available resources to develop methods to launch and win a significant counter-information campaign.

Benjamin Netanyahu: The products of our technical capacities and sometimes technical and intelligence genius. And we’re happy to do it.

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun: The office is going to be revamped entirely to be one of the highest profile offices in the State Department.

Ronald Lauder: Because it’s not working. Too many young people have never heard of the Holocaust.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin: The only solution right now is for the governments to decide that all Jews are a protected minority. That means that the government will be obliged to provide the security

Joel Burnie: Upgrades the security. The Jewish community should not be paying for it. We have to pay for our own armed guards? Are you serious?

Rabbi Menachem Margolin (Chairman of the EJA): To fund institutions, culture, and ensure that everybody in Europe will learn about the Jewish contribution and why they should cherish the Jewish presence.

Joel Burnie: All your synagogues, all your sh all paid for. Everything that you need is paid for. I for one, as a Jewish leader, will no longer talk about anti-Semitism in isolation from Israel. What we want immediately... if you ask any Jew. What do you want? No more protests.

Sebastian Gorka: “I’m not an anti-Semite. I just don’t like the government of Bibi Netanyahu.” No. You’re a Jew-hater.

Justin Webb: Would a group be banned if it accuses Israel of genocide or apartheid?

Michelle Rowland: If those criteria are satisfied, then that is the case.

Ronald Lauder: Any candidate running for a seat in this building, we will target them as they target us. Accordingly, we’re starting a fund to help their opponents.

Michael Eisenberg: Beginning already in Q1, hedge funds get set up in Israel so we can become another capital of finance. We will beat London within a short decade. It’s gonna be New York as a gateway to America, Hong Kong a gateway to China, Dubai a gateway to Southeast Asia, and Israel as a gateway to other parts of the world.

Benjamin Netanyahu: So we heard earlier about a mission to bring one million immigrants to Israel.

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun: History has proven that when a country starts with allowing anti-Semitism, the results are not kind to that country.

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi: I wanna make a warning to American gentiles. The minute your country is taken over by anti-Semitism, the minute you start to be a country that’s not blessing Israel but cursing Israel, you have begun the process of shrinking away from your empire.

Josh Frydenberg: You can decide: you can stay here in New York in a declining empire, or you can come to Israel, which is part of the rising middle of the world.

Eric Cohen: Our faith in the American project itself has been shaken. The only serious answer is to believe again that being Jewish is the most important thing in the world.

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi: When we’re kicked out of America and the whole American Jewish project is done, we’re gonna be fine.

Eric Cohen: For decades, American society allowed Jews to live normal lives. This was a pleasant holiday from our destiny. The holiday is over.

Melanie Phillips: The western culture that stands against the Jews is going down. The West will survive only if it decides to love us, the Jewish people.

Eric Cohen: The Jewish people are not normal. We never really were.

Elan Carr: And now that Israel has turned the geopolitical situation on its head, our job is to leverage those winds and win here. Do to our enemies here what Israel did to its enemies there.

Benjamin Netanyahu: And to the world, I say this: history will not remember those who merely denounced hatred in polite language. History will remember those who acted.

Larry Krasner: This is a small bunch of wannabe Nazis. That’s what they are.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Anti-Semitism is pure evil.

Larry Krasner: If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities. We will achieve justice.

Benjamin Netanyahu: I think we’re at the cusp of a new age because I think that we will achieve the expansion of peace. I think that the possibilities of technology—with their risks, especially in AI, but with their positive benefits—are enormous in every field. I mean from agriculture to health to transportation to and I think that together, we can lead this and become not a secondary power but a primary power.

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