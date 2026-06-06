The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
7m

Back when I was in college in the 1980's, the word was that if the Israeli's stopped hoarding the diamonds, they would be worth 25 cents a carat.

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