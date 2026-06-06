by Raw Carat

For 100 years, one company controlled the diamond supply on earth. Then factories in a Chinese province most Americans have never heard of changed everything.



This video traces how Chinese industrial diamond factories dismantled a century-old monopoly, crashed wholesale prices by 95%, and destabilized the economies of entire nations

Min 1:2 6- By 2019, China was producing 15.4 billion carats of synthetic diamond a year. The overwhelming majority of that output was industrial-grade.

Covered in this video: China’s Cold War era synthetic diamond program, CVD vs HPHT reactor technology, the Henan province supply chain, De Beers financial collapse, Botswana’s economic crisis, the American engagement ring market shift, lab grown resale values, and what this means for anyone buying or holding a diamond in 2026.

Which is Better? CVD vs HPHT Lab Grown Diamonds Explained

CVD Diamond Growing Workshop

Data and sources referenced:

De Beers / Anglo American annual reports and SEC filings (EBITDA, writedowns, production data)

Analyst Paul Zimnisky (wholesale pricing data, market analysis)

Analyst Edahn Golan (lab grown pricing trends)

Natural Diamond Council market reports

Gemdax / Anish Aggarwal industry analysis

FTC compliance letters on lab grown marketing terminology



Raw Carat breaks down jewelry and gemstones with real data, not marketing. New video every other day.

Continue reading…

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.