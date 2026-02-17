The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Swlion
6h

I share your concern, and I don’t take lightly the reality you’ve described. But at some point, we have to admit this isn’t just a failure of leadership — it’s a reflection of us as a people.

Governments act only within the bounds we allow. If Canadians — or Americans, or anyone else — keep electing those who sustain and expand policies like MAiD, then the blame doesn’t end at Parliament Hill. It reaches every voter who’s chosen comfort over conscience.

Alamo Dude
2h

Volume speaks volumes. If you are going to steal, make sure it is $Trillions, not a 5 & dime bank robbery. Genocide needs millions like Cov1984 & the bioweapons jabs.not another Trans mass shooting.

The human organs harvesting needs to expand from the 70,000,000 global abortions annually. So now Canada is authorizing organ harvesting before Ethanasia deaths. Just like Planned unParenthood crushes babies skulls and legs with out anesthesia, to preserve organs for sale. And some of the missing migrants end up as organ donors.there are several Egyptian videos of the Sinai Bedouin leaving hollow bodies of African migrants trying to make it into Israel. Not all of the rescued Biden-Myorkis thousands of trafficked children have been found alive. With children as young as 8 being treated for STDs. Then there is the custom organ orders in Shanghai for elites. Call up with your blood type and organs request, and the ChiComs go harvest a pure blood Folan Gong for you.

But like the DoW (Dod) thefts and money laundering in perpetual wars, a 9-11 style incineration of the Penta-Gone$ and Bldg 7 CIA accounting depts is not sustainable. So now they use SAP software to obviscate the thefts. Which was adopted to the FauXi Cov1984 bonus buck theft rings. SAP puts all line items accounting line in to one or a couple categories like “expenses” or “extra expenses”. Silly us, we thought the system was Idiocracy on steroids. Until we saw what its thefts purposes were. CoViD you will recall became the category for all deaths.even flu and pneumonia. Or car wrecks and gun shots.

So, the end game for Organs was partially revealed on a hot mic between Xi and Phootin. Grow IVF humans in artificial wombs for elitist spare parts. Now that insiders know cloning really doesn’t work. Just like stem cells and biosynthetic modified RNA, the unpredictable side affects overwhelm the underwhelming results.

God Bless and Protect us from these psychopath Globalist TransHumanists,

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

