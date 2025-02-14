By Vani Hari, The Food Babe via E-mail

Let me give you 10 solid reasons to never eat artificial dyes again:

Food companies use artificial dyes to get you to eat MORE of their processed product, which increases their sales (and your waistline). We already have a major obesity problem in this country, and this is just making it worse. Products with dyes are already insanely processed and universally unhealthy. When you ban dyes from your diet, you automatically avoid much of the heavily processed junk in stores that is horrible for your health. The Southampton Study in 2007 found a strong link between artificial dye consumption in children and increasing hyperactivity. When 3- to 8-year-olds were given test mixtures, they became "significantly more hyperactive". Six artificial dyes require a warning label in Europe that they "may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children". If other countries deem them a risk, shouldn't we also? In a recent scientific review, 16 out of 25 of studies associated dyes with neurobehavioral issues in children. There are now over 7 million children diagnosed with ADHD in this country. This is a MILLION more children than in 2016. MAYDAY! MAYDAY! We have a problem. The "acceptable levels" of dyes in food are based on 35- to 70-year-old studies, before the effects on children were known. We now know that just 1mg of dye can cause hyperactivity, while one serving of TRIX may contain over 30mg! A 2015 study found that artificial dyes can disrupt the immune system - making it easier for you and your kids to get sick. Researchers massaged Yellow 5 onto mice, and it turned their skin transparent. Just imagine what these dyes are doing to our insides...WTF Artificial dyes are made from petroleum. This is obviously not food, and many of us have been bamboozled into believing that it's okay to eat cheap artificial substances made from CRUDE OIL...isn't it time we stop believing that? Artificial dyes can be contaminated with cancer-causing substances. With cancer cases going up 1-2% per year in young people, getting carcinogens out of our food should be a top priority.

Check the ingredient label for these popular artificial dyes...

Yellow 5

Yellow 6

Red 40

Blue 1

Red 3 (banned but still in food until 2027)

Titanium Dioxide (banned in EU)

Caramel Color (often made from Ammonia)

"Color Added" (could be hidden Titanium Dioxide)

