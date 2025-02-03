10 Democrat Senators make demands regarding USAID that they have no right to
What are they afraid of?
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I just left this comment on another post. “
USAID, was founded under the Kennedy administration 1961 to give assistance in Vietnam. Robert William “Blowtorch Bob” Komer and William E. Colby were two of the leaders chosen to run the organization during the war. Although classified as civilians their background and affiliation with CIA was anything but civilian. Colby started the Phoenix program which went a lot further than water boarding.”
I personally believe USAID has always been under CIA control.