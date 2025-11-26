by The Vigilant Foxa

This article originally appeared on The Defender and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

Roughly 10% of all U.S adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced “major” side effects, and over a third (36%) had “minor” side effects, according to a national survey conducted this month. Kristi Dobbs, who was seriously injured by Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, told The Defender that the vaccine-injured are “still hurting, dying and being discarded as trash.”

One in every 10 U.S adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced “major” side effects, and over a third (36%) suffered “minor” side effects, according to a national survey conducted this month.

Based on a U.S. adult population of 258 million in 2020, the results mean that about 17 million adults who got the COVID-19 vaccine experienced major health effects, and roughly 63 million had minor side effects, said Rasmussen Reports, which conducted the survey.

The survey, which included 1,292 adults and had a margin sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% confidence level, also revealed that 46% of both vaccinated and unvaccinated adults think it’s likely that COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths.

The numbers come as no surprise to Christopher Dreisbach, legal affairs director of React19, whose mission is to support the COVID-19 vaccine-injured. He told The Defender:

“Any surprise regarding the frequency and severity of these adverse reactions is simply the result of years of government and platform-level censorship that kept the injured’s experiences out of public view.”

Dreisbach was diagnosed with a debilitating and painful neurological disorder after getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Kristi Dobbs, who was also seriously injured when she took her first and only Pfizer COVID-19 shot on Jan. 18, 2021, said the U.S. government has yet to ensure that this kind of massive vaccine injury won’t happen again in the future.

With the exceptions of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who have been outspoken on COVID-19 vaccine injuries, most government officials are “hoping we will just be silenced and forgotten about,” Dobbs said.

She said she and others have been “shouting from the rooftops” since February 2021, when a group of them warned the National Institutes of Health that the shots were causing massive harm.

Since then, Dobbs has personally contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Stanford University and the Mayo Clinic.

“My cries have fallen on deaf ears for years,” she said. “The vaccine-injured are still hurting, dying and being discarded as trash.”

