Etienne Note: We think it is the banks on top using Freemasonry as a front group and coordinating network. We think the lodge system was captured by inter-generational organized crime to project power globally through masonry whose members were the 1st to consolidate power in local communities by coordinating their members, sworn to secrecy and actively networking to control local political networks, the Sheriff, and other power blocks. The banks are creating the fiat paper tickets that allow them to buy up and monopolize the companies illustrated in this analysis. The asset managers like Blackrock, State Street and Vanguard obscure the ownership of companies stolen through Fractional Reserve Banking that I explain in my new book: The Biggest Theft in Human History at Greatest-Theft.com

By Prof. Fred, Scientific Progress

https://aidatacentermap.org/map

Context: 4 takeouts

1. There’s no way to financially justify the literally hundreds of billions per year “invested” (burned) on AI data centers, except with funding from the US/UK/EU freemasonic military industrial complex:

Prof. Fred Nazar

·

3 de ene

Context

Read full story

2. Another evidence: they get free land without any environmental and housing restrictions, due to military “national interest”.

Trump’s Executive Order mandates that the Departments of Defense, Energy, and Interior make federal lands available for data center development.

It instructs federal agencies to expand the use of “categorical exclusions” under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and accelerate permitting under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act (CWA) .

Brownfield Conversion: The order prioritizes repurposing closed military, nuclear, and Superfund sites—such as redeveloping Cold War-era facilities in Kentucky and Ohio—into AI data centers, sidestepping standard zoning battles.

The EPA issued guidance clarifying that off-grid “islanded” power facilities (like on-site natural gas plants built for data centers) do not trigger specific Clean Air Act permitting bottlenecks.

Military branches are actively leasing unused base land to private hyperscalers, with major projects underway at locations like Fort Bliss (Texas) and Dugway Proving Ground (Utah).

By shifting development to secure federal installations, hyperscalers bypass local zoning boards and housing restriction hurdles.

Obviously, the freemasonic funded “green” organizations don’t complain against the massive water and energy usage, EMF smog, noise, etc.

3. It’s clear that they are using the data centers for their global government digi-tatorship, AI is an essential piece in:

a) controlling all digital transactions (CBDCs; tokenization of nature) and

b) profiling each person by spying on every single digital interaction in the world.

4. Another evidence of a freemasonic move is that, most money (either as investment or income) comes from freemason-controlled government agencies and corporations , yet the ownership is privatized to the usual suspects:

True-holders

As of Apr 3, 2025 ( it’s easy to update with the footnotes):

Note: stakes are not equal to % of ownership if there shares have different voting rights.

Microsoft

Vanguard 17%, Blackrock 8%, Fidelity 6%, State Street 4%, Price (T.Rowe) 2%, JPMORGAN 2%, Morgan Stanley 2%, NORGES BANK 1%, Northern Trust Corporation 1%. 1.

Apple

Vanguard 17%, Blackrock 7%, Fidelity 5%, State Street 4%, Berkshire Hathaway 2%2, Morgan Stanley 2%, Price (T.Rowe) 1%, NORGES BANK 1%, JPMORGAN 1%. 3

Amazon

Vanguard 14%, Blackrock 8%, Fidelity 7%, State Street 4%, Price (T.Rowe) 2%, JPMORGAN 2%, Morgan Stanley2%, NORGES BANK 1%, Northern Trust Corporation 1%.4

Google (DeepMind/Gemini, Alphabet’s GOOG ticker, a demon’s name)

Vanguard 14%, Blackrock 7%, Fidelity 4%, State Street 3%, JPMORGAN 2%, Capital International Investors 2%, Price (T.Rowe) 1%, Morgan Stanley 1%, Northern Trust Corporation 1%. 5

Facebook (META)

Vanguard 16%, Fidelity 11%, Blackrock 8%, State Street 4%, JPMORGAN 2%, Price (T.Rowe) 2%, Capital World Investors 2%, Capital Research Global Investors 2%, Morgan Stanley 2%. 6

Twitter (x.AI, Grok)

2025. Elon Musk’s AI firm xAI purchased X (formerly Twitter for $45 billion, which he had bought for $44 in 2022) for “data, models, compute, distribution and talent”, yet unspoken, for the future user engagement and user data “to train or inform AI outputs”. Musk’s latest step in building “an all-encompassing everything app.”7

By Nov 2024, Musk had 42% of X and 54% of xAI.8 The Banks involved in loaning the Twitter buy-out were: Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, BNP Paribas, and Societe Generale. Investors were Larry Ellison (Oracle, with 1 billion), Qatar Holding and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia.9

xAI was funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and Tribe Capital.10

Who owns the owners?

Blackrock

Vanguard 15%, Blackrock 6%, State Street 4%, Charles Schwab 4%, Fidelity 3%, Temasek 3%, Bank of America 3%, Morgan Stanley 3%, Capital World Investors 3%, Capital Research Global Investors 2%. 11

State Street

Vanguard 20%, Blackrock 9%, Fidelity 5%, State Street 5%, Dodge & Cox 5%, Harris 3%, Invesco 3%, JPMORGAN 2%. 12

This is insane! Vanguard has 14% of Amazon but it’s voting powers are much higher if Vanguard colludes with other investment firms in the voting:

For example, if together they control Blackrock under Vanguard, then Vaguard’s 15% in Blackrock and Blackrock 8% of Amazon, means that Vanguard controls 1% more voting power (15% x 8%).

Having Vanguard 20% of State Street, and State Street 4% of Amazon, then Vanguard has 1.2% more (20% x 4%).

And so forth, but in addition, Blackrock has 9% of State Street, so 9% times 4%, then there’s 0.3% more votes managed by the fund syndicate, and so forth, in a never ending matrix involving thousands of funds:

JPMORGAN

Vanguard 18%, Blackrock 9%, State Street 7%, Fidelity 5%, Morgan Stanley 2%, Bank of America 2%, NORGES BANK 1%, Northern Trust Corporation 1%, Capital International Investors 1%. 13

Bank of America

Vanguard 16%, Berkshire Hathaway 9%, Blackrock 8%, Fidelity 6%, State Street 6%, JPMORGAN 3%, Morgan Stanley 2%, Price (T.Rowe) 2%, NORGES BANK 2%. 14

Northern Trust Corporation

Vanguard 21%. Fidelity 14%, Blackrock 9%, State Street 6%, Massachusetts Financial Services 4%, Primecap 3%, Northern Trust Corporation15 3%, Goldman Sachs 3%. 16

Note: iShares is Blackrock, FMR and Geode17 are Fidelity18, SPDR is State Street19, and Growth Fund of America, is managed by Capital Research and Management Company (CRMC), is owned by Capital Group, which is home to American Funds, a large mutual fund family.

Masonic funds, especially ETF, play as dummy shareholders20 but are in fact outsmarting the real owners by voting for their own masonic interests.

Objections

Vanguard is unique in that it is owned by its own funds, which in turn are owned by Vanguard’s fund shareholders, meaning the investors are the owners of the firm. 21 There’s no way to know who are the masonic institutional and personal shareholders investing in Vanguard!

Fidelity is a private corporation where the grand daughter of the founder has 24% but the majority is in institutional hands.

By 2021, Mark Zuckerberg had a controlling interest of Facebook: according to the proxy statement, Zuckerberg owns about 360 million Class B shares. He also maintains control on voting for another 32 million with a total voting power of 57.7%.22 Yet his voting power might have been diluted with further investments, especially because of the need to develop AI.

Likewise, in Alphabet (GOOG ticker because it’s the parent of Google), masons Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Eric Schmidt add a controlling interest of over 60% of the company’s B voting shares that carry 10 votes per share. In contrast, Alphabet Class A shares have only one vote per share, while the company’s Class C shares have no voting rights. 23 This means that the two founders, don’t reach 51%.

Does Elon Musk has a controlling interest in all of his companies? We don’t know!

In the case of a founder controlling interest, what is the power of the masonic investing organizations?

1. All of the above founders are due-obeying masons. So it doesn’t matter, sooner or later, other masons take full control.

2. If the founders die, their heirs can’t reach an automatic controlling interest. Still, the founders make provisions on how their state is going to be distributed, mostly given back to mason organizations such as the Giving Pledge. The classic example is how masons Bill Gates and Warren Buffet deliberately lost the controlling interest of Microsoft returning the money to masonic mafia through the Giving Pledge.

3. Even if the mason founder has a controlling interest, the role of the masonic funds are:

To fund and take part in the rigged upward valuation and profits.

To gain from money-pumping and laundering.

To sit on the board, check that everything is going as planned and inform the higher authority.

To put pressure in case of disobedience.

To get insider intel which is used in making illegal insider profits when manipulating the market.

To legally become the owner of a spin-off.

To get first rights in case of an investment opportunity.

Conclusion

To control a corporation, all you need is to divide share-ownership by listing it in the stock exchange and adding requirements and costs to those with high stakes, while keeping a minimum distributed controlling interest. So if you add up all the funds they control, they only need about 30% to control the board. But once we understand that the funds themselves are atomized, and that they only need 10% to control them, it means that they’d only need 3% (30% x 10%) to control a major listed multinational, even less if we look for shares with more voting rights.

Control. Not ownership. That’s the key to understand how they rule the world without having to purchase 100% of it, which would fire all the red alerts, and getting in trouble for breaking the law, for example:

Anti-trust laws, allegedly supervised by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division (the two primary US entities controlling collusive or anti-competitive behavior).

Racketeering laws, like the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, allegedly supervised by: DOJ Organized Crime and Gang Section IRS-CI (IRS Criminal Investigation) for money laundering, tax evasion, and illicit financial structures ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) for weapons trafficking and violent crimes DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) for drug cartels DOL (Department of Labor) for labor racketeering and union corruption



Who controls those who control? The miriad of federal and state control agencies are controlled by them. Proof? They systematically break the law and absolutely nothing happens to them. They are the real untouchables.

Just as in the Truman Show, you are the star of a horror movie without even knowing it! They do whatever they want with us: they even got away with locking the world down for a year without any valid scientific reason and no one went to jail, despite it killed millions due to lack of access to cancer and heart diagnosis and treatment, blocking of COVID cures, emotional and economic chocking to death ... not counting those dead because of “the remedy worse than the disease” (as planned): haccines!

Just as with Big Tech corporations, competing AIs are not really competing. It’s a masonic land-rush, a gentlemen’s game (though not so gentle considering minor skirmishes like attracting employees from one another). Yet, no matter who wins more market share, all AIs end up rigged, following the propaganda and anti-narrative censorship by the mason controllers. Also, some AIs will eventually merge.

Masons are masters in disguising ownership so that people wouldn’t find out that the top billionaires are not Musk or Gates, who are just frontmen, but people hiding under the umbrella of thousands of intertwined corporations in a very complex cross-investing matrix.

Are they getting away with breaking the law?

Shareholder agreements 24 are legal and enforceable as they are private, legally binding contracts between a company’s shareholders, and sometimes the company itself, governed by contract law. 25 Yet, there’s generally no legal requirement for shareholders to publicly report shareholders’ agreements, because they are considered private contracts between shareholders. 26

There’s no country in the world where shareholder agreements are compelled to be disclosed in the proxy statement 27 , which the US SEC requires ahead of an annual meeting (includes new board of director nominees, proposed executive compensation, and any other issues to vote). Don’t confuse with proxy vote, in which a shareholder agrees that another person can vote on behalf of the shareholder.

Shareholder agreements can raise antitrust concerns if they involve competitors and restrict competition, especially regarding price-fixing, market allocation, or bid-rigging, but are generally not a problem if they do not involve competitors.

Yet, masons were able to get away with it, for example, with the excuse that collusion was for the greater good under ESG. 28

In many countries, when a shareholder of a public company 29 has over 5%, he is compelled to publicly report this “disclosure of interest” (to the SEC in the USA 30 ). This is overriden with hidden colluded ownership. They are not compelled to inform the shareholder masonic agreements, which is not even in writing.

In a listed corporation, a “controlling interest” refers to ownership or control of enough voting shares (typically over 50%) to exert decisive influence on the company’s management and direction.

Yet, when shareholders are atomized, most don’t show up at the assembly, so masons control a listed corporation with even a low 20% of voting stock, thus making it a puppet:

a) to the woke-DEI-masonic agenda using everyone’s money

b) filling all top positions with masons (there’s no such thing as involuntary unemployment in masonry)

c) creating fake jobs

d) skimming the company through generous stock options to the mason directors and managers, no-bid or tailored contracts for masonic subcontractors, etc.

Shareholder agreements are not compelled to be publicly disclosed, even if they mean creating a controlling interest.

Under masonic blood-oath due-obedience and under death threats for disclosing secrets, it must be presumed that being a mason officer in a listed corporation means a hidden shareholder agreement and a violation of anti-trust and fair-competition laws.

There’s not a single case in the whole world, where the investing collusion has been condemned by an anti-trust law-enforcement agency: masons usually infiltrate and bribe the controller before violating the law, so they have de-facto indemnity.

Not all shares are born equal. Some have more voting rights than others and some have none, so all the above porcentages could be much higher if we consider voting rights. There’s no country in the world forcing the reporting of voting rights by shareholder before the assembly.

High ranking masons and mason-controlled corporations evade billions in taxes through:

Off shore structures

Transfer profits to lower taxation jurisdictions or with special regimes (e.g. Apple in Ireland)

Having different fiscal year closures, thus allowing transfer of taxable assets and profits from one to the next, never being caught in a balance sheet.

Counterfeit currency laundering.

Ways to stop this?

Ban masons from finance, listed corporations, non-profits and government.

One unique closing date for the fiscal year, globally, at least for multinational operations, investments or subsidiaries.

Ban anonymous shares: they must be in the name of a person. In the US, while anonymous shell companies, which can be used to hide ownership of assets, are now banned, the ban doesn’t specifically address anonymous shares. 31

Ban proxy voting or at least, publicly reporting who’s voting for who and voting rights (votes per share), 1 month before the assembly.

Ban non-disclosed stockholder collusion: mandatory reporting 1 month before the assembly.

Reporting of the shareholder agreements affecting the assembly vote, at least 1 month before the assembly.

Banning corporate personhood. All assets and profits/losses must be in the name of physical persons.

Only tax physical persons.

Ban fiat money, allowing only intrinsic value bills (e.g. with gold foil), or community real-asset backed warrant-bills.

Ban fractional-reserve banking only allowing full-reserve banking so that banks don’t create money out of thin air.

continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne at an event.